-- If parliamentary election were held today, 27.4 percent
of Bulgarians would vote for the centre-right ruling party GERB,
versus 11.1 percent for the Socialist party (BSP), a poll by
Exacta agency showed (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa).
-- Some 52 percent of Bulgarians support the introduction of
of compulsory voting, while 36 percent oppose it, a poll by
Exacta agency showed (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa).
TRUD - Deputy Interior Minister Tsvyatko Georgiev is one of
the most likely successors to Vladimir Pisanchev, the head of
the state security agency (SANS), who resigned last week (Trud,
-- Three Bulgarians fell victims to the bad weather
conditions on Monday with total number of victims increased to
six after three snowboarders were killed by an avalanche in the
Pirin mountain on Sunday (Standart, Trud, Sega).