SOFIA, April 29 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said there is no point in
carrying out reshuffles in the government. Earlier this week,
Georgi Parvanov, the leader of coalition partner ABV, called for
reshuffles (Standart, Presa, 24 Chasa, Monitor).
-- Some 21 customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border
crossing point have been dismissed, the customs agency said. The
move comes on the heels Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's pledge to
toughen control at Bulgaria's borders (Trud, Standart, Sega,
Presa, 24 Chasa, Monitor).
-- Antonio Angelov has been appointed head of the border
directorate at the interior ministry. He replaced Milen Penev,
who was dismissed after being in charge for less than four
months. Bulgaria has recently come under fire from human rights
activists, who are accusing again the Balkan country of
mistreating asylum seekers (Trud, Standart, Presa, 24 Chasa,
Monitor, Duma, Telegraf).
-- Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, similarly to Bulgaria's
central bank, also supported the thesis that collapsed Corporate
Commercial Bank's (CorpBank) insolvency should start on 30
September and not on 6 November as the court ruled (Capital
daily, Standart, Presa).
-- The extension of the first line of the Sofia underground
to the Business Park in the district of Mladost will be launched
on May 8, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said, adding that
expectations were that the road traffic will decrease by 20
percent after the launch of the extension, as an additional
42,000-45,000 people will start using the underground (Trud,
Standart, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Telegraf).