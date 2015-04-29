SOFIA, April 29 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said there is no point in carrying out reshuffles in the government. Earlier this week, Georgi Parvanov, the leader of coalition partner ABV, called for reshuffles (Standart, Presa, 24 Chasa, Monitor).

-- Some 21 customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing point have been dismissed, the customs agency said. The move comes on the heels Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's pledge to toughen control at Bulgaria's borders (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa, Monitor).

-- Antonio Angelov has been appointed head of the border directorate at the interior ministry. He replaced Milen Penev, who was dismissed after being in charge for less than four months. Bulgaria has recently come under fire from human rights activists, who are accusing again the Balkan country of mistreating asylum seekers (Trud, Standart, Presa, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Duma, Telegraf).

-- Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, similarly to Bulgaria's central bank, also supported the thesis that collapsed Corporate Commercial Bank's (CorpBank) insolvency should start on 30 September and not on 6 November as the court ruled (Capital daily, Standart, Presa).

-- The extension of the first line of the Sofia underground to the Business Park in the district of Mladost will be launched on May 8, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said, adding that expectations were that the road traffic will decrease by 20 percent after the launch of the extension, as an additional 42,000-45,000 people will start using the underground (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Telegraf).