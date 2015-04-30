SOFIA, April 30 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Two senior police officers resigned over what Interior Minister Rumyana Bachvarova described as exceeding of powers by police during impounding of assets of TV7 station. The two officials have submitted their resignations for failing to ensure adequate coordination and planning of police operation that aimed to assist court-appointed sequestrates in seizing electronic equipment at the headquarters and studios of the private TV channel (Presa, Standart, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Sega, Duma).

-- American IT giant Hewlett-Packard, one of the biggest investors in Bulgaria, has opened a hi-tech facility in Business Park Sofia, which will be used for the simulation of technological and business processes and the training of experts of the company in the Balkan country (Standart, Presa, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Capital daily).

-- Bulgaria's business confidence indicator has risen by 2.5 percent in April compared to the previous month due to the improved business climate in construction and retail trade, the statistics office said (Standart, Monitor).

-- There is a professed demand for approximately 40,000 IT professionals on Bulgarian labor market, the domestic association of information technologies said