SOFIA May 25 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Some 500 people in southwestern villages protests against illegal Roma settings and following clashes between ethnic Bulgarians and Roma over loud music. Four people were injured and eight arrested (Sega, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Duma)

SEGA - Some 3,256 refugees have entered Bulgaria since the start of the year, three times more compared to a year earlier, the interior ministry data showed.

STANDART - Bulgarian Welcome Holdings, controlled by Hong Kong investor Steven Lo, will offer 1.38 million warrants and raise up to 6.9 billion levs ($3.88 billion) in the next six years at the Bulgarian stock exchange for its gambling project in the country. ($1 = 1.7788 leva)