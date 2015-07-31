SOFIA, July 31 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The parliament voted senior Socialist member Maya Manolova as the country's ombudsman. The decision to pick an opposition member for the post have increased the pressure between the ruling centre-right GERB party and their junior coalition partner, the Reformist Bloc. (Telegraf, 24 Chasa, Sega, Monitor, Trud, Capital Daily, Standart)

-- Prosecutors have charged Ognian Donev, the chief executive of pharmaceutical company Sopharma. with tax fraud, saying the manager has failed and pay taxes of over 60 million levs. Donev was not available for comment, but has previously denied any wrongdoing. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Standart)

-- The central bank said it has opened the process for an asset quality review of the banking sector by opening a tender to pick foreign consultant for the stress tests. (Standart, Capital Daily)