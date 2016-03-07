SOFIA, March 7 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- About 200 Bulgarian army officers will stay and back the
border police at checkpoints with Greece to help prevent an
eventual refugee inflow, officials said after the police and the
army carried out drills at the border over the weekend. (Trud,
24 Chasa, Standart)
TRUD - There is no interest to use the planned
Bulgaria-Greece gas interconnector pipeline and the future
operator of the gas link ICGB has asked the energy regulator to
extend the deadline for companies to express interest by the end
of March, an ICGB letter filed to the regulator showed.
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian banks will be able to offer more
favourable loan conditions to small businesses after the
European Investment Fund and European Investment Bank provided
guarantees under EU baked project.