SOFIA, March 7 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- About 200 Bulgarian army officers will stay and back the border police at checkpoints with Greece to help prevent an eventual refugee inflow, officials said after the police and the army carried out drills at the border over the weekend. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

TRUD - There is no interest to use the planned Bulgaria-Greece gas interconnector pipeline and the future operator of the gas link ICGB has asked the energy regulator to extend the deadline for companies to express interest by the end of March, an ICGB letter filed to the regulator showed.

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian banks will be able to offer more favourable loan conditions to small businesses after the European Investment Fund and European Investment Bank provided guarantees under EU baked project.