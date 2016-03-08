SOFIA, March 8 These are some of the main
-- The chief prosecutor asked the parliament to lift the
immunity of a deputy from the ethnic Turkish MRF party to launch
an investigation for misappropriation. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily,
Monitor, Sega, Trud)
-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov appealed to his GERB party
to find ways not to participate in the choice of new members of
the anti-monopoly regulator after accusations that the choice
may be subject to improper lobbying. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily,
Monitor, Sega, Trud)
-- About 60 percent of Bulgarians are convinced that the
corruption is on the rise in the country, a new survey showed.
(Duma, Capital Daily, Sega, Trud)