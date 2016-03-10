SOFIA, March 10 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria is ready to build a wire fence along its border
with Greece to tackle a potential increase in migrant inflow,
Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said (Trud, Standart, 24 Chasa)
-- Iranian and Bulgarian officials discussed opportunities
for gas supplies from the Islamic Republic, at an
intergovernmental meeting in Tehran, the government's press
office said (Trud, Standart, Monitor)
-- Bulgarian government proposed to parliament to ratify the
advisory services agreement with the World Bank in the water and
sewerage sector. A three-million levs ($1.68 million) agreement
was signed last month, aiming to create conditions, mechanisms
and capacity to increase the efficiency of operation of the
water sector in the Balkan country (Trud, 24 Chasa)
($1 = 1.7830 leva)