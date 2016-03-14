SOFIA, March 14 These are some of the main
-- Right-wing Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB) have
decided to remain part of the junior partner in the coalition
government, the Reformist Bloc (RB). DSB, however, will remain
in opposition to the minority coalition cabinet led by
centre-right GERB party (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)
-- Discussion of draft changes to the Tourism Act will be
extended by two weeks due to increased public interest, the
tourist ministry said. A proposed ban on tourist camping on the
few remaining pristine beaches on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast
approved by parliament earlier this month prompted protests from
eco activists who claim the change will open the way for
large-scale construction activity just behind the beach line.
Beaches in the Balkan country are property of the state (Trud,
24 Chasa, Sega, Standart)
-- Champions Ludogorets beat Slavia Sofia 3-1 - their ninth
successive Bulgarian league win, to move 12 points clear at the
top of the standings. Ludogorets have 51 points from 22 matches,
followed by Levski Sofia on 39 (Tema Sport, Trud, Standart,
Monitor, 24 Chasa)