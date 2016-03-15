SOFIA, March 15 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria and the EU agree that the bloc needs to support member states lying on its external borders, including Bulgaria, to cope with the challenges of the migration crisis and prevent the shifting of migration flows (Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega)

-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said a controversial draft ban on beach camping, which had been tentatively adopted by the Bulgarian parliament, must be revoked. The controversial amendments to the Tourism Act banned the camping and setting up of tents at a distance of less than hundred metres away from the beach line (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)

-- Bulgarian customs officers captured 16.2 tons of illegal tobacco at Kulata checkpoint on the country's border with Greece, the customs agency said. The tobacco, which was declared as tobacco waste, was transported by a Bulgarian truck from Greece to France via Bulgaria (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Defense Minister Nikolay Nenchev stopped two procurements to provide US Guardian and Israeli Sand Cat armored vehicles to the Bulgarian Army recently, saying the ministry might end certain "suspicious" deals (Standart, Monitor)