-- Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev will table to the
government the draft for the acquisition of a new multi-purpose
fighter jet in the coming days (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)
-- Bulgarian police have cracked down on a criminal group
dealing in production and distribution of counterfeit euro
notes, the interior ministry said (Trud, Monitor, Telegraf)
-- Bulgaria's parliament adopted at first reading amendments
to the Administration Act, which will make it compulsory for
high-level state officials to hold higher education (Standart,
Monitor)