-- A Bulgarian woman was injured in the bus crash in Spain that killed at least 14 people on Sunday, the foreign ministry said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)

-- Bulgarian Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev warned of the possible presence of terrorists as well as people with criminal record among the refugees entering the Balkan country

-- Fifteen illegal migrants have been detained during an inspection of agricultural buildings near the southern town of Haskovo, the interior ministry said (Monitor, Telegraf)

-- Champions Ludogorets beat Beroe Stara Zagora 2-0 to move 14 points clear at the top of the Bulgarian soccer league. Ludogorets have 54 from 23 matches, followed by Levski Sofia on 40 (Tema Sport, Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Sega)