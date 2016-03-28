SOFIA, March 28 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov backed the plans
that the Balkan country should be ready to build a light fence
along the border with Greece to prevent refugee influx and
protect its border. (Monitor, Telegraph, Sega)
- A former police officer with a medical record has
barricaded himself in his home after firing shots at his
daughter. The man has fired at police negotiating teams before
surrendering 22 hours later. (Telegraph, Monitor)
STANDART - Spanish and German investors are showing interest
to take Sofia airport on concession, sources familiar with the
situation said. The government is expected to open a tender
procedure for a 35-year concession this spring.
CAPITAL DAILY - The lack of trust in the judicial system and
the serious red tape are the main problems that are scaring
foreign investors away, members of U.S. Chamber of Commerce said
during a meeting with government officials.