-- The head of the vehicle administration agency was arrested on suspicions for corruption, which included issuing of fake driver licences and blackmailing hauliers when issuing travel permits. Another 14 people from the agency were also detained in a special forces operation. (Trud, Standart)

-- The government gave a green light for acquiring new military aircraft, new engines for Russian-made Mig-29 jet fighters and new ships for en estimated total of about 2.5 billion levs ($1.45 billion). (Trud, Telegraph, Sega, Capital Daily)

-- Prosecutors charged the owner of an explosives plant as well as three other people as responsible for the death of 15 workers who were killed in a series of powerful explosions at the plant in 2014. (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Duma, Monitor, Sega, Capital Daily)

CAPITAL DAILY - Low cost airline Ryanair said it will station three airplanes at Sofia and open 21 destinations from the Bulgarian capital as of November.

($1 = 1.7283 leva)