SOFIA, April 1 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Police officers has found some 400,000 levs
($232,788.22)stashed in the two houses linked to the head of the
Vehicle Administration Agency, who was arrested and charged in
large-scale corruption. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Duma, Monitor)
-- Bulgarian households will be able to change their
electricity provider after the energy regulator eased the
procedures for the change. (Trud, Capital Daily)
-- Small businesses will have access to cheap credits worth
600 million euros as of this autumn under EU-backed programmes,
Economy Minister Bozhidar Lukarski said. (Capital Daily, 24
Chasa, Standart, Trud)
STANDART - Bulgaria's banking system registered a profit of
196 million levs for the fist two months of the year, central
bank data showed.
($1 = 1.7183 leva)