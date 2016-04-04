SOFIA, April 4 These are some of the main
-- Bulgarian and US land forces will conduct joint military
training at the Novo Selo training area in southern Bulgaria
between April 4 and May 16, the defence ministry said (Trud,
Standart)
-- Police in the southern town of Haskovo detained 44
illegal migrants, reportedly from Afghanistan, near the village
of Bregovo (Trud, Standart, Monitor)
-- Vasil Koychev, chairperson of the eastern town of Devnya
municipal council, has been excluded from Bulgaria's ruling GERB
party. GERB's executive committee decided to exclude him after
an investigation of private TV channel revealed that Koychev had
caused financial damages to the municipality amounting to 70,000
levs ($40,773.53) (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)
-- Champions Ludogorets moved 14 points clear at the top of
the Bulgarian soccer league with a 1-0 win over Botev Plovdiv
(Tema Sport, Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa)
($1 = 1.7168 leva)