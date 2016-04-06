SOFIA, April 6 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria's Revenue Agency has asked the international media consortium that revealed the 11.5 million documents from the files of Panamanian law firm, to hand it the names of Bulgarians that were mentioned as shareholders or managers of offshore registered companies. (Capital Daily, Standart)

- Europe loses over 1 trillion euros in taxes a year due to companies registered in off-shore zones, Social Minister Ivailo Kalfin said. He said that any Bulgarian politician that has an offshore account should quit politics. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor, Standart)

-- Over 1,500 children refugees without parents are crossing Bulgarian every three months, Social Minister Ivailo Kalfin told an international forum for protection of the rights of the children. (24 Chasa, Standart)

SEGA - Bulgaria's defence ministry will be considering purchasing new fighter jets between Saab's AB's Gripen, Eurofighter Tranche 1 from Italy or F-16 MLU from Portugal, sources familiar with the process said.