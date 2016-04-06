SOFIA, April 6 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria's Revenue Agency has asked the international
media consortium that revealed the 11.5 million documents from
the files of Panamanian law firm, to hand it the names of
Bulgarians that were mentioned as shareholders or managers of
offshore registered companies. (Capital Daily, Standart)
- Europe loses over 1 trillion euros in taxes a year due to
companies registered in off-shore zones, Social Minister Ivailo
Kalfin said. He said that any Bulgarian politician that has an
offshore account should quit politics. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa,
Trud, Monitor, Standart)
-- Over 1,500 children refugees without parents are crossing
Bulgarian every three months, Social Minister Ivailo Kalfin told
an international forum for protection of the rights of the
children. (24 Chasa, Standart)
SEGA - Bulgaria's defence ministry will be considering
purchasing new fighter jets between Saab's AB's Gripen,
Eurofighter Tranche 1 from Italy or F-16 MLU from Portugal,
sources familiar with the process said.