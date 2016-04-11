SOFIA, April 11 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria's shipyards will build two frigates for the Bulgarian navy worth some 800 million levs ($466.91 million), Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Trud, Telegraph, Standart, Monitor)

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian governments have spent 14 billion levs more than they have collected in taxes in the past 8 years. The centre-right government's plans to run fiscal deficits in the next three years will increase the shortfall with another 3 billion levs.

-- U.S. car part maker Sensata Technologies opened a second plant in Bulgaria, investing some $35 million. (Capital Daily, Standart)

STANDART - Over 1 million tonnes of wheat are blocked in the country's sills as the wheat prices drop by 15-to 20 percent compared to last year, farmers say. ($1 = 1.7134 leva)