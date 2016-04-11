BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
SOFIA, April 11 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria's shipyards will build two frigates for the Bulgarian navy worth some 800 million levs ($466.91 million), Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Trud, Telegraph, Standart, Monitor)
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian governments have spent 14 billion levs more than they have collected in taxes in the past 8 years. The centre-right government's plans to run fiscal deficits in the next three years will increase the shortfall with another 3 billion levs.
-- U.S. car part maker Sensata Technologies opened a second plant in Bulgaria, investing some $35 million. (Capital Daily, Standart)
STANDART - Over 1 million tonnes of wheat are blocked in the country's sills as the wheat prices drop by 15-to 20 percent compared to last year, farmers say. ($1 = 1.7134 leva)
