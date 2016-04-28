SOFIA, April 28 These are some of the main
-- The sales of Nestle Bulgaria, part of Nestle
increased 4.8 percent to 300 million levs ($173.83 million)in
2015 on an annual basis, data showed. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa,
Standart)
-- Prosecutors have charged a senior officer at Bulgaria's
National Security Agency for selling sensitive financial
intelligence information to private companies. (Monitor, 24
Chasa, Standart, Trud)
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria has dropped to 78th rank in terms
of media freedom, the annual report of Freedom House showed.
24 CHASA - The Information technologies sector produces 2.3
percent of Bulgaria's economic output, deputy Economic minister
Daniela Vizieva said.
($1 = 1.7258 leva)