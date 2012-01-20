SOFIA Jan 20 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- President Rosen Plevneliev sworn in, promising to work to improve business environment in the regions and boost living standards in the European Union's poorest member. (24 Chasa, Trud, Klasa, Capital daily, Standart, Duma, Novinar, Monitor, Sega)

- Bulgaria sees development of biomass power plants as a priority in its green energy strategy, Agriculture Minister Miroslav Naidenov said. (Capital daily, Monitor)

BUSINESS

- The anti-monopoly regulator gave a green light of Czech Electro Pro to acquire the power distribution companies controlled by Germany's E.ON. (24 Chasa, Duma, Capital daily, Standart)

DUMA - Bulgaria's state ailing railways operator BDZ will sell its cargo unit by the middle of the year, its chief executive Vladimir Vladimirov said.

- The railway operator BDZ will seek a loan of 160 million euros from the World Bank, less than initially planned 230 million, due to optimising of spending, Transport Minister Ivailo Moskovski said. (Capital Daily, Klasa, Monitor)

