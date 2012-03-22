SOFIA, March 22 These are some of the main
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- The parliament approved Delyan Dobrev as new energy and
economy minister and Desislava Atanasova as new health minister.
They replaced Traicho Traikov and Stefan Konstantinov who
resigned last week (Capital daily, Klasa, Monitor, Trud,
Standart, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa).
- A disputed territory exists between Bulgaria and Romania
that is of 17 square kilometres in the Black sea waters,
Romania's Foreign Minister, Cristian Diaconescu was quoted as
saying (Capital daily, Monitor, Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, 24
Chasa).
CAPITAL DAILY - The construction of the pipeline aimed to
link gas systems of Bulgaria and Turkey will not be finished
before the end of the next year, Energy and Economy Minister
Delyan Dobrev said.
- The government is trying to exert unprecedented pressure
on the judiciary system while police violence has increased, the
Bulgarian Helsinki Committee, a non-government organisation,
said (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Presa).
- Mobile operator Globul, unit of Greece's OTE, was fined
50,000 levs ($33,380) by the Sofia court for illegally
organising a SMS-game, Bulgaria's state commission on gambling
said (Capital daily, Trud, Sega).
ECONOMY
- Russia's Rosatom, which has been contracted to build a
nuclear power plant in Belene, says Bulgaria should hurry with
the announcement of the decision for the construction of the
plant (Klasa, Standart, Sega, Presa).
$1 = 1.498 levs