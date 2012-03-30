SOFIA, March 30 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday.
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Bulgaria's parliament approved the decision for the
termination of construction of the Belene nuclear power plant
(Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Sega, Presa, Monitor, Duma).
- A 87-year man was rushed to hospital in critical condition
after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in the Sofia district
of Malinova dolina (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Sega, Presa,
Monitor).
- The Sofia court acquitted former Health Minister Bozhidar
Nanev of misappropriating some 2.5 million levs ($1.69 million)
(Trud, Sega, Presa).
- Bulgaria's parliament ratified Plamen Tsekov, nominated by
ruling centre-right party GERB, as the head of the National
Health Insurance Fund, replacing Neli Nesheva, who resigned over
bonus row last month (Capital daily, Presa, Duma).
ECONOMY
CAPITAL DAILY - Oil company Exxon Mobil Corp. is
interested to explore the Black Sea waters for oil and gas, U.
S. ambassador to Bulgaria James Warlick was quoted as saying.
CAPITAL DAILY - German retail chain Bauhaus plans to open
five stores in Bulgaria in the next two or three years, the
company said.
($1 = 1.473 levs)