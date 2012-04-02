SOFIA, April 2 These are some of the main
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Bulgaria and Georgia consider constructing terminals at
their Black Sea coasts to allow Caspian gas flows to the Balkan
country, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov was quoted as
saying during his visit to Tbilisi (Klasa, Presa, Monitor,
Standart).
TRUD - Some 56 percent of Bulgarian doctors want to leave
the Balkan country while more than 12 percent consider changing
their job, a survey showed. Some 79 percent complain of
stressful working conditions.
TRUD - The fines for bad language use and derogatory remarks
during sports events will be raised to up to 2,000 levs
($1,365.7) as part of the government's efforts to curb
sports-related violence, law amendments envisage.
ECONOMY
CAPITAL DAILY - The Bulgarian arm of Belgian bathroom
furnishings company Ideal Standard, which holds two bathroom
fixtures factories in Bulgaria, expects a growth of five percent
in 2012, the company said.
($1 = 1.464 levs)