SOFIA, April 4 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Organised crime groups control some 4.5 percent of Bulgarian economy and generate some 3.5 billion levs ($2.37 billion) annually, a survey showed (Klasa, Presa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Duma).

PRESA - Allergies were diagnosed in more than 35 percent of Bulgarians as the number will reach about 50 percent in 2030, a survey showed.

- Bulgaria is among the ten unhappiest countries in the world, according to the United Nations' World Happiness Report. The poorest EU member is the only country in the unfortunate list that is located outside Africa - besides Haiti, which suffered a disastrous earthquake in 2010 (Capital daily, Sega).

ECONOMY

- Bulgaria plan to invest some 8 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for construction of road infrastructure, railways and motor highways between 2014 and 2020, the transport ministry said (Monitor, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Duma).

- Some 35 percent of German companies, who have investments in Bulgaria, say they would not invest again in the Balkan country due cumbersome administration and lack of legal certainty, a poll conducted by the German-Bulgarian Industrial Chamber of Commerce said (Capital daily, Klasa, Presa, Trud, Sega, 24 Chasa, Duma).

- LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas, Russian oil company LUKOIL's Bulgarian refinery, plans to sell properties in the Burgas region worth 5.25 million euros (Capital daily, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Duma).

$1 = 1.468 levs