Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
SOFIA, April 11 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Workers from OTZK Kardzhali, Bulgaria's second-largest zinc and lead smelter, will stage a protest in the capital city of Sofia on Wednesday over unpaid wages (Presa, Standart, Duma).
PRESA - The government is expected to give a green light to built a new nuclear reactor at its operational Kozloduy nuclear plant but it's not expected to start working before 2020.
- Parliament's Chairwoman Tsetska Tsacheva invited Japanese corporation Toshiba to take part in the development of a project, which would be an alternative to the Belene nuclear power plant. Last month, Bulgaria abandoned plans to build the Belene plant (Standart, Monitor).
- Bulgarian customs officials seized 32 reptiles in the backpack of a 20-year-old Bulgarian, travelling from the Czech Republic. The reptiles were most probably destined for sale on Bulgarian territory (Presa, 24 Chasa).
- A 69-year-old woman was hit by two cars in two separate traffic accidents at a same place in the northern town of Shumen within three and a half hours. She escaped unhurt (Trud, Standart, 24 Chasa).
ECONOMY
- Heating prices are expected to reduce between five and seven percent and as of July 1 following the agreement between Bulgaria and Gazprom for gas supply price discount, Angel Semerdzhiev, head of the state energy regulator, said (Capital daily, Presa, Standart, Monitor, Duma).
CAPITAL DAILY - Italian company Moncada Energy Group has announced its plans to construct a 16MW photovoltaic (PV) plant in Bulgaria, worth 28.8 million euros ($37.7 million). It's expected to start working in June.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS