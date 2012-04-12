SOFIA, April 12 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Workers from OTZK Kardzhali, Bulgaria's second-largest zinc and lead smelter, protested in the capital city of Sofia over unpaid wages (Capital daily, Klasa, Monitor, Presa, Trud, Sega, Duma).

- Bulgaria's Parliament adopted at first reading legislative amendments that would ban smoking in open public spaces as of July 1 (Klasa, Sega, Monitor, Presa, 24 Chasa).

- A small piece of relics of St John the Baptist was stolen in the Bulgarian town of Sliven's St Dimitar Church. Archaeologists have found the relics of John the Baptist during works at an ancient monastery at the Black Sea town of Sozopol in 2010 (Trud, Standart, Monitor, Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).

- If parliamentary elections were held today, 30.4 percent of Bulgarians would vote for the centre-right ruling party GERB, versus 18.1 percent for the socialist party (BSP), a poll by NPOC agency showed (Klasa, Sega, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Standart).

- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov is the most popular Bulgarian politician, followed by Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov, a poll by state NPOC showed (Klasa, Sega, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Standart).

- First division newcomers Ludogorets reached the Bulgarian Cup final for the first time in their history. The Razgrad-based club will meet Lokomotiv Plovddiv in the final on May 16 (Presa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Meridian Match).

ECONOMY

MONITOR - Real estate prices in the capital city of Sofia decreased by five percent on an annual basis with average price stood at 691 euros ($908) per square metre, data showed.