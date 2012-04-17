SOFIA, April 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Panagyurishte gold treasure - Bulgaria's top archaeological trove, returned to the small town, situated some 91 km from Sofia, for the first time since it was found 63 years ago (Klasa, Standart, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Duma).

- Bulgaria will raise the minimal monthly retirement pension from 136 levs ($91) to 145 levs ($97) as of June 1 (Capital daily, Standart).

STANDART - Bulgaria could help Azerbaijan to build a modern ski resort with Prime Minister Boiko Borisov expecting to hold negotiations with Azeri officials during his two-day visit to Baku next week.

- Bulgaria ranked bottom among NATO members in terms of defense spending with 1.06 billion levs ($710 million) in 2011, compared to 1.23 billion levs in 2010, a data showed (Klasa, Standart

- An Afghan soldier opened fire on Bulgaria's NATO troops in Kandahar and was killed by returning fire (Klasa, Standart, Presa).

KLASA - Some 70 percent of Bulgarians say they have not bought a single book last year, a survey showed.