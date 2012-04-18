SOFIA, April 18 These are some of the main
GENERAL AND POLITICS
TRUD - Russia's railway monopoly Russian Railways has shown
interest in buying Bulgaria's ailing state railways operator
BDZ's cargo unit.
- The number of tourists in the Bulgarian ski resorts rose
by 5 percent on an annual basis this winter as experts also
expect a better summer season (Trud, Monitor).
TRUD - Price of the arable land in Bulgaria increased by
more than 10 percent in 2011 with experts expecting an increase
of 10 to 20 percent this year.
- Some 82 percent of Sofia citizens say the large number of
stray dogs is the city's most serious problem, a survey by
independent pollster Alpha Research showed (Monitor, Trud, Sega,
Presa, Klasa, 24 Chasa).
ECONOMY
- The average annual income per person in household stood at
3,937 levs ($2,634) in 2011, 3.3 percent more than in the
previous year, statistics office data showed (Capital daily,
Klasa, Trud, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).
- The Bulgarian Industrial Chamber forecasts a GDP drop of 5
percent in the first three months of the year (Trud, Standart,
Sega).
STANDART - There will be more funds for science, education
and culture in the budget for 2013-2015 at the expense of the
agricultural sector, the finance ministry's budget forecast
showed.
MONITOR - The sales of new cars rose 12.5 percent on an
annual basis in the first three months of the year to reach
4,452 cars, Bulgaria's association of car manufacturers said.
KLASA - Traffic at the Sofia airport rose by 3 percent on an
annual basis in the first three months of the year.
- The Bulgarians have spent more than 1.5 billion levs ($1
billion) during Easter holidays (Standart, Monitor).