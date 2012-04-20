SOFIA, April 20 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev will meet Microsoft Corp Chairman Bill Gates to discuss introduction of new technologies and innovations in Bulgaria during his visit to the U.S. next month (Standart, 24 Chasa, Trud, Presa).

- Bulgaria will receive almost 6 billion levs ($4 billion) under EU-backed programmes between 2014 and 2020 for the water infrastructure sector, Enviroment Minister Nona Karadzhova said (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Trud, Presa).

- The third bridge over the Danube River between Bulgaria and Romania will be most probably completed by 2020. It will connect Bulgarian town of Silistra with Romanian town of Calarasi, the ministry of regional development and public works said (Monitor, 24 Chasa)

- A new Hewlitt Packard command center for technological processes was opened in the capital city of Sofia. The center will employ 150 people (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud).

- Citizens of Montana - the hometown of Bulgarian soccer national team captain Stiliyan Petrov, wrote a 19-metre letter to support him. The 32-year-old was diagnosed with acute leukaemia last month (Meridian Match, Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Presa, Monitor).

ECONOMY

CAPITAL DAILY - French nuclear group Areva will consider participation in the construction of a new 1,000 megawatt reactor at Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear plant if it receives an invitation from the Balkan country's authorities.

- Average mortgage loan in Bulgaria dropped to 29,497 euros ($ 38,795) in March from 34,860 euros ($ 45,850) a month earlier, a survey showed (Capital daily, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Sega, Duma).

SEGA - Bulgaria will lose 228 million levs ($152 million) a year as result of the legislative amendments that would ban smoking in open public spaces as of July 1, association of restaurateurs' chairman Atanas Dimitrov said.

($1 = 1.494 levs)