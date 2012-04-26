SOFIA, April 26 These are some of the main
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- The parliament is expected to vote a long-delayed bill
authorising confiscation of illegally obtained assets until the
end of the week (Trud, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa).
- The Sofia City prosecutor's office has started procedure
against two former state utility NEK's senior officials over
controversial project for the construction of the Belene nuclear
power plant. They could be charged for mismanagement of 200
million euros (Klasa, Trud, Sega, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa,
Duma).
- A new 2.2-km stretch of Sofia's subway was opened with 95
million euros ($125.7 million) invested in the construction
(Klasa, Trud, Sega, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa).
- Former head of the state agriculture fund Kalina Ilieva
faces up to eight years in prison over fake master's degree
diploma scandal (Presa, Monitor)
ECONOMY
- Bad and restructured loans jumped to 23.35 percent of all
credits at the end of March to 9.7 billion levs ($12.8 billion)
as 25.46 percent of the corporate credits were not serviced,
central bank data showed (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Sega,
Standart, Presa, Monitor, Duma).