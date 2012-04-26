SOFIA, April 26 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The parliament is expected to vote a long-delayed bill authorising confiscation of illegally obtained assets until the end of the week (Trud, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa).

- The Sofia City prosecutor's office has started procedure against two former state utility NEK's senior officials over controversial project for the construction of the Belene nuclear power plant. They could be charged for mismanagement of 200 million euros (Klasa, Trud, Sega, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Duma).

- A new 2.2-km stretch of Sofia's subway was opened with 95 million euros ($125.7 million) invested in the construction (Klasa, Trud, Sega, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa).

- Former head of the state agriculture fund Kalina Ilieva faces up to eight years in prison over fake master's degree diploma scandal (Presa, Monitor)

ECONOMY

- Bad and restructured loans jumped to 23.35 percent of all credits at the end of March to 9.7 billion levs ($12.8 billion) as 25.46 percent of the corporate credits were not serviced, central bank data showed (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Sega, Standart, Presa, Monitor, Duma).