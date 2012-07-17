SOFIA, July 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgaria's top judicial body said it will not revoke its dismissal of judge Miroslava Todorova, an outspoken government critic, despite the public outcry against their decision and the plea of government officials to reconsider. (24 Chasa, Presa, Capital Daily)

- Bulgaria remains as one of the three countries with the lowest inflation in the European Union with 1.6 percent in June, an Eurostat data showed.(Klassa, 24 Chasa)

TRUD - The administration of the cabinet changed its budget 128 times in 2011, showed a report from the National Audit Office published on the government website.

-Twelve districts in Bulgaria have a water shortage due to the floods in the spring which resulted in the release of dams, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works said. (Monitor, Duma, Sega)

ECONOMY

CAPITAL DAILY - Duet Railways Bulgaria, controlled by British fund Duet Group, is the only bidder that has been approved to make an offer for the cargo unit of Bulgarian railway operator BDZ, the privatisation agency said.

MONITOR - Austrian power utility EVN has invested over 1 billion levs ($625.84 million)in southeastern Bulgaria, much of which has been spent to reduce network losses below 11 percent, announced the company. ($1 = 1.5979 Bulgarian levs) ($1 = 0.8170 euros)