SOFIA, July 20 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Prosecutors have charged lawmaker of the ruling GERB party
Dimitar Avramov with trading in influence after the parliament
lifted up his immunity from prosecution. (24 Chasa, Trud, Sega,
Monitor)
MONITOR - Around one billion levs ($626.88 million) have been
invested this year to overhaul Bulgarian roads, road agency's
chief Lazar Lazarov said
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian Corporate Commercial Bank(CCB)
and Russian VTB Capital, unit of VTB bank
are the preferred buyers of Bulgarian telecoms operator Vivacom
, said CCB's chairman of supervisory board Tsvetan
Vasilev.
KLASA - Bulgaria's Sugar Plants reported a 50 percent
increase in revenue on an annual basis, said Krasimir Dobrev,
director of Sugar Plant company.
($1 = 1.5952 Bulgarian levs)