- Bulgarian police officers are searching for a woman who might have helped the bomber who killed five Israeli tourists, the bus driver and himself at the Burgas airport, sources close to the investigation said. (Trud, Standart)

- Police is still struggling to identify the bomber whose used about three kilos of trotile, made of TNT and a common material in military bombs, for his attack. (Dnevnik, 24 Chasa)

- Over 20 Bulgarians protested in front of the Bulgarian embassy in Sweden after over 200 were tricked to go to Sweden for a summer farm jobs and had no money to go back. (Monitor, Sega, 24 Chasa, Trud)

- Prosecutors have charged Ognian Donev, executive director of drugmaker Sopharma for large-scale tax evasion. Donev denies any wrongdoing. (Trud, Monitor, Sega, Klasa)