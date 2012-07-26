SOFIA, July 26 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development cut its forecast for economic growth of Bulgaria to 1.7 percent in 2013 due to the expected drop in exports. Bulgaria's economy is expected to expand by 1.2 percent in 2012 (Presa, Standart, Klasa).

- The energy regulator is about to slash purchasing prices of solar-generated electricity in a bid to stem future power price hikes with final decision expected in August, the regulator said. Investors in solar power projects will most probably see their profit margin downsized from 20 percent to seven percent (Capital daily, Klasa, Standart, Duma).

- The security services at Bulgaria's Burgas Airport failed to prevent the terrorist attack on July 18 because they were not observing the attitude of the passengers, former security chief of Israel's national airlines El Al Isaac Yafet said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega, Duma).

- Bulgaria's economy ministry is starting campaigns to advertise Bulgaria as a tourist destination in cooperation with major German tour operators Thomas Cook and REWE Touristik, the ministry said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Presa, Monitor, Sega).

- State-owned construction company Technoexportstroy's chief executive Emil Kotsev and arms trader Kintex's chief executive Anton Saldzhiyski have been dismissed in an unannounced move (Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Sega, Duma).