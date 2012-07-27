SOFIA, July 27 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Bulgaria needs a new assessment of terrorist threats, the
country's consultative council on national security, which was
assembled by President Rosen Plevneliev, said (24 Chasa, Trud,
Sega, Duma).
- Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) collected nearly 800,000
signatures for the petition for calling a referendum on the
construction of the Belene nuclear power plant. In March, the
government abandoned plans for the Belene's construction (Presa,
Duma).
TRUD - Bulgaria could hold early elections due to the
economic crisis, Bulgaria for Citizens's chairwoman Meglena
Kuneva said.
TRUD - Heavily indebted state railway BDZ's cargo unit's,
which is expected to be privatised by the end of 2012,
accumulated loss of six million levs ($3.77 million) in the
first half of the year.
- Foreign direct investment for 2012 is expected to rise
between 10 and 15 percent on an annual basis, ), Borislav
Stefanov, head of the state investment agency said. The
investments stood at 1.34 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in
2011(Capital daily, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Standart).
- Nearly 27 percent of Bulgarian households live below the
poverty line, a survey of the biggest trade unions KNSB showed
(Sega, Presa, Duma).
KLASA - Bulgaria's unemployment rate in the first three
months jumped to 12.9 percent to reach over 420,000, the
statistical office data showed.
($1 = 1.5902 Bulgarian levs)
($1 = 0.8130 euros)