SOFIA, July 30 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Some 40,000 Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) gathered on mount Buzludzha in Stara Planina to mark the 121st anniversary of the socialist movement in the country (24 Chasa, Standart, Presa, Duma).

- A bus transporting 45 tourists from Romania caught fire while moving and fully burned down near the Black Sea town of Nesebar. No casualties or injuries have been reported (Trud, Monitor, 24 Chasa).

- Temperature records were registered in several Bulgarian towns over the weekend, the National Meteorology and Hydrology Institute said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart).

PRESA - The average bank deposit in Bulgaria was 2,571 levs ($1,600) at the end of June, 2012, data shows (Presa

DUMA - Some 600,000 households in Bulgaria live on the edge of survival, biggest trade unions KNSB's president Plamen Dimitrov said. ($1 = 1.5813 Bulgarian levs)