BRIEF-CoreRx says co, Aimmune Therapeutics increased manufacturing operations in Florida
* CoreRx and Aimmune Therapeutics have increased manufacturing operations at CoreRx's ICOT Center campus in Clearwater, Florida
SOFIA, July 30 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Some 40,000 Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) gathered on mount Buzludzha in Stara Planina to mark the 121st anniversary of the socialist movement in the country (24 Chasa, Standart, Presa, Duma).
- A bus transporting 45 tourists from Romania caught fire while moving and fully burned down near the Black Sea town of Nesebar. No casualties or injuries have been reported (Trud, Monitor, 24 Chasa).
- Temperature records were registered in several Bulgarian towns over the weekend, the National Meteorology and Hydrology Institute said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart).
PRESA - The average bank deposit in Bulgaria was 2,571 levs ($1,600) at the end of June, 2012, data shows (Presa
DUMA - Some 600,000 households in Bulgaria live on the edge of survival, biggest trade unions KNSB's president Plamen Dimitrov said. ($1 = 1.5813 Bulgarian levs)
* CoreRx and Aimmune Therapeutics have increased manufacturing operations at CoreRx's ICOT Center campus in Clearwater, Florida
JERUSALEM, June 7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Wednesday its experimental drug to prevent migraines cleared another late-stage study, setting it on course for U.S regulatory approval and launch in the second half of 2018.