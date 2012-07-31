SOFIA, July 31 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bulgaria's trade union Podkrepa said minimal monthly salary should be 330 levs ($210) while pensions should raise by 15 percent as of Sept. 1 due to higher fuel and electricity prices and inflation (Trud, Duma).

- The construction of Trakia highway, linking capital Sofia with the Black Sea port of Burgas, will be completed by the end of February 2012, Construction Minister Liliana Pavlova said (Standart, Presa, Monitor, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Duma).

CAPITAL DAILY - Two companies have shown interest of buying the state-owned construction company Technoexportstroy, the privatisation agency said.

- Some 3.6 million Bulgarians - 62 percent of the Balkan country's population, use Internet, a survey showed (Trud, Presa).

- Number of newspapers, published in Bulgaria increased by 10 to reach 369 in 2011 as only 15 of them were foreign-language newspapers, data of the national statistical institute showed (Trud, 24 Chasa).

- State cigarette maker Bulgartabak posted a net profit of 8.3 million levs ($5.20 million) for the first six months of 2012, the company said (24 Chasa, Standart). ($1 = 1.5975 Bulgarian levs)