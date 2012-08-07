SOFIA Aug 7 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Temperature records were registered in 29 Bulgarian towns on Monday with temperature climbing to 41.7 degrees Celcius in the town of Sevlievo, the National Meteorology and Hydrology Institute said (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Presa, Duma).

24 CHASA - Bulgaria will seek help from British oil major BP over the construction of pipeline aimed to link the gas systems of Balkan neighbours Bulgaria and Turkey during Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's two-day visit to the United Kingdom.

- Bulgaria expects pilgrimage tourist trips in 2012 to increase by seven percent with some 780,000 tourists expecting to visit the Rila Monastery, Institute for Tourism Analyses and Assessments's director Rumen Draganov said (Presa, Duma).

- Bulgarian Academy of Sciences' chairman Stefan Dodunekov, 67, has passed away after a short illness. His successor will be elected within three months (Trud, Standart, Presa)

ECONOMY

PRESA - Bulgaria expects to produce 162,000 tonnes of grapes in 2012, some 30 percent drop on an annual basis due to unfavorable weather, Vine Growing and Wine Production Institute's director Violeta Dimitrova said.

- Bulgaria's nuclear power plant Kozloduy posted 108.1 million levs ($68.61 million) net profit in the first six months of 2012, up 2.2 percent in the first half of the previous year, the company said (Capital daily, Monitor, Trud).

- Sofia airport posted a profit of 4.7 million levs ($2.98 million) in the first half of 2012, compared to profit of 5.25 million levs in the first six months of 2011, the company said (Capital daily, Monitor, Trud).

- VTB Capital, fully owned by Russia's VTB Bank and Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank will pay some 130 million euros to buy the Balkan country's debt-ridden telecoms operator Vivacom, sources said (Trud, 24 Chasa). ($1 = 1.5756 Bulgarian levs)