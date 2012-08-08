SOFIA Aug 8 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Temperature records were registered in 37 Bulgarian towns
on Tuesday with temperature climbing to 43.5 degrees Celcius in
the Danube town of Ruse, the National Meteorology and Hydrology
Institute said (Standart, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa).
- A bus transporting 15 people caught fire while moving and
fully burned down near the Black Sea town of Burgas. No
casualties or injuries have been reported (Trud, Standart).
- Some 5,000 builders are expected to lose their jobs until
the end of the year following completion of several major
projects, Bulgarian chamber of builders' chief executive Ivan
Boykov said (Standart, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).
- Bulgaria's right-wing Blue Coalition and Democrats for
Strong Bulgaria called for a cabinet reshuffle following recent
critics from Brussels over lack of progress in fighting
corruption and organised crime (Trud, Presa, Sega, Duma).
- Prosecutors have charged Hristo Monov, former chief
executive of the ailing state railways operator BDZ with
dereliction (Capital daily, Trud, Standart, Presa, Sega, 24
Chasa, Duma).
ECONOMY
STANDART - Two Bulgarian investors, considering to buy the
troubled arms producer VMZ Sopot, have bought documentation for
participation in the tender so far, said Emil Karanikolov, head
of the state privatisation agency, adding the deadline will be
probably extended due to interest from Israeli and Russian
companies.