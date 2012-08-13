SOFIA Aug 13 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgaria failed to win a gold medal at Olympics for the first time since the 1952 Helsinki Games. The Balkan country finished 63th in the London Olympics' medal table with only one silver and one bronze (Trud, Standart, Capital daily, Presa, Duma, Meridian Match).

- The probe has decisively proven that the alleged perpetrator of the terrorist act at the Burgas airport on July 18 was a suicide bomber, National Investigative Services' officer Georgi Iliev said (24 Chasa, Monitor, Duma).

- A private judicial enforcer has listed for sale properties worth 8.3 million levs ($5.23 million) of the troubled OTZK Kardzhali, Bulgaria's second largest lead and zinc smelter (Standart, Trud, Sega, Monitor, Capital daily, Klasa, Duma).

TRUD - The most common gasoline type A-95's price rose to a record 2.71 levs ($1.71) per liter.

TRUD - The number of babies born in 2011 dropped by 4,703 compared to a year earlier which is the second consecutive fall reported, data showed.

- Prices of meat and milk will probably jump by 30 percent due to increased prices of maize and sunflower, producers said (Presa, Duma).

- Bulgaria volleyball captain Vladimir Nikolov, who will turn 35 in October, retired from international volleyball after helping the team to fourth place at the London Olympics (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Meridian Match). ($1 = 1.5881 Bulgarian levs)