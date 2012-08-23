BRIEF-Zhejiang Nhu's owner increases stake in Nhu Group
* Says its owner has indirectly bought 14.7 percent stake in Nhu group, taking his total holdings in Nhu Group to 68.5 percent after transaction
SOFIA Aug 23 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Yordan Nedev, executive director of railways operator BDZ, has resigned after the finance ministry withheld a state subsidy for the debt-ridden company saying the reforms there were not up to speed. (24 Chasa, Capital daily, Trud, Sega, Standart, Monitor)
- Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said he plans legal changes to allow fuel resellers to keep fuel at depots abroad in a move aimed at lowering spiking diesel and petrol costs. (Trud, Capital Daily, Monitor)
- Over 500 Russian tourists remain stranded at Bulgaria's Black Sea resorts, after a Bulgarian tour operator that arranged their holidays said it has stopped operations (Sega, Monitor).
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 300,000 shares of its stock at the price of 806 yen per share, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 7