SOFIA Oct 1

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- All state pensions will be increased by about 10 percent as of April next year, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said. (Standart, Sega, 24 Chasa, Trud, Capital daily, Duma, 24 Chasa, Trud)

- Sergei Stanishev, the leader of Bulgarian opposition Socialist party, was elected president of the Party of European Socialists. (Standart, Duma, 24 Chasa, Presa)

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

- A big bank and two strategic investors are part of the consortium that wants to take over the Belene nuclear project, but their names will be made public when the government agrees to hold talks, said Bogomil Manchev, who presented their offer. (Presa, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Trud)

- The government plans to award a gas production concession to the Bulgarian unit of Trans-Atlantic Petroleum next month, Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said. The expected production will be in the range of 2 to 10 billion cubic metres of gas in total, he said (Monitor, Trud, Presa)