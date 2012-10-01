SOFIA Oct 1 These are some of the main stories
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- All state pensions will be increased by about 10 percent
as of April next year, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said.
(Standart, Sega, 24 Chasa, Trud, Capital daily, Duma, 24 Chasa,
Trud)
- Sergei Stanishev, the leader of Bulgarian opposition
Socialist party, was elected president of the Party of European
Socialists. (Standart, Duma, 24 Chasa, Presa)
ECONOMY AND BUSINESS
- A big bank and two strategic investors are part of the
consortium that wants to take over the Belene nuclear project,
but their names will be made public when the government agrees
to hold talks, said Bogomil Manchev, who presented their offer.
(Presa, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Trud)
- The government plans to award a gas production concession
to the Bulgarian unit of Trans-Atlantic Petroleum next
month, Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said. The expected
production will be in the range of 2 to 10 billion cubic metres
of gas in total, he said (Monitor, Trud, Presa)