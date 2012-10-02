SOFIA Oct 2 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgaria will not hold talks with U.S.-registered Global Power Consortium for the possible sale of its abandoned Belene nuclear project until a referendum on the fate of the plant is carried out, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Klasa, Monitor, Presa, Sega, Standart, Duma)

- Bulgaria will increase state pensions by an average of 9.3 percent as of April next year, Labour Minister Totyo Mladenov said. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Monitor)

- Bulgaria is preparing to boost border controls with Turkey to prevent a refugee inflow from Syria, Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov said. (Presa, Sega, Standart)

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

- Investors in renewable energy protested for a second time against new hefty fees on wind and solar power plants. (Capital Daily, Klasa, Sega)

24 CHASA - The second bridge over Danube River will link Bulgaria and Romania is almost ready and will become operational in the beginning of next year, the transport ministry said.

PRESA - Bulgaria is negotiating a 6-year gas supply contract with Russia's Gazprom as of next year, Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said. The new deal will be for a shorter term as the country expects to secure alternative gas supplies after 2014.