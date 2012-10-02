SOFIA Oct 2 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Bulgaria will not hold talks with U.S.-registered Global
Power Consortium for the possible sale of its abandoned Belene
nuclear project until a referendum on the fate of the plant is
carried out, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (Capital Daily,
24 Chasa, Klasa, Monitor, Presa, Sega, Standart, Duma)
- Bulgaria will increase state pensions by an average of 9.3
percent as of April next year, Labour Minister Totyo Mladenov
said. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Monitor)
- Bulgaria is preparing to boost border controls with Turkey
to prevent a refugee inflow from Syria, Interior Minister
Tsvetan Tsvetanov said. (Presa, Sega, Standart)
ECONOMY AND BUSINESS
- Investors in renewable energy protested for a second time
against new hefty fees on wind and solar power plants. (Capital
Daily, Klasa, Sega)
24 CHASA - The second bridge over Danube River will link
Bulgaria and Romania is almost ready and will become operational
in the beginning of next year, the transport ministry said.
PRESA - Bulgaria is negotiating a 6-year gas supply contract
with Russia's Gazprom as of next year, Energy Minister
Delyan Dobrev said. The new deal will be for a shorter term as
the country expects to secure alternative gas supplies after
2014.