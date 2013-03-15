SOFIA, March 15 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said there is no reliable information implicating ethnic Turkish party MRF leader Ahmed Dogan in the preparation of an attack against former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at the time when he was interior ministry's chief secretary (Presa, Sega, Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart).

-- Bulgaria has suspended the contract with Czech company Patria Corporate Finance, which was picked to act as a consultant as the country was looking for an investor for its only stock exchange. The Balkan country decided to abandon the privatisation of the bourse (Presa, Duma, 24 Chasa).

-- Bulgaria's biggest problem is the rampant corruption, economist Steve Hanke, who designed the currency board in the country in the 1990s said (Presa, Sega, Duma).

-- Bulgaria's biggest trade unions KNSB demanded that the minimum monthly wage in the country should be increased to 340 levs ($230) as of April 1. The minimum wage is 310 at the moment (Capital daily, Presa, Trud, Duma).