SOFIA, March 21 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The interim government said it plans to include
additional 36,000 families in the list of those eligible to
receive state energy aid. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor,
Capital Daily, Presa)
-- The government will seek ways to further decrease
electricity prices for households in a bid to quell public
discontent over high utility prices, Prime Minister Marin Raikov
said (24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor, Presa)
24 CHASA- If politicians fail to proves they can change the
next protests will include massive refusal to pay taxes and
utility bills, which means the end of the state, said Ivan
Krastev, political analyst with Centre for Liberal Studies.
-- IT giant Hewlett Packard opened a new service
centre in Bulgaria that will employ 800 highly qualified staff.