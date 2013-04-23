SOFIA, April 23 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- President Rosen Plevneliev said he would urge the next
parliament to pass laws on wiretapping and security services,
after a prosecutor probe found serious discrepancies in the way
interior ministry officials were handiling wiretapping equipment
and data. (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart)
-- Bulgaria's fiscal deficit stood at 0.8 percent of gross
domestic product lasy year according to EU's accounting
standards, European statistics agency Eurostat said. (24 Chasa,
Trud, Standart, Capital Daily, Monitor)
-- Bulgaria's media group Bulgaria on Air, linked to
diversified holding Chimimport bought 89 percent of the
business website Investor.bg for 16 million levs
($10.66 million) at the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, the company
said. (Standart, 24 Chasa, Trud, Capital Daily, Monitor, Presa)
($1 = 1.5009 Bulgarian levs)