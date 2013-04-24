SOFIA, April 24 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Former Bulgarian Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov
spent five hours at the Sofia City Prosecution to give details
on proceedings against police anti-mafia unit head Stanimir
Florov, who has been charged with accepting bribes to facilitate
drug trafficking (Presa, Sega, Standart, Capital daily, Monitor,
24 Chasa, Trud, Duma).
-- Tsvetanov was also questioned for more than two and a
half hours by Bulgaria's special prosecution for organized
crime. Earlier this month, the prosecution announced findings
showing that under Tsvetanov, police had engaged in what seems
to be excessive and wrongful use of special surveillance devices
(Presa, Sega, Standart, Capital daily, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud,
Duma).
PRESA - Tsvetanov will be most probably charged after the
parliamentary elections on May 12 for not exercising the
necessary control over the use of special surveillance devices.
-- Bad and restructured loans fell by 105.2 million levs
($70.02 million) to 9.56 billion levs ($6.36 billion) on an
annual basis in March for the first drop since the start of the
economic crisis, central bank data showed (Capital daily, Presa,
Sega, Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma).
-- Household deposits rose to 35.3 billion levs ($23.49
billion) at the end of March, an increase of 3.6 billion levs on
an annual basis, as many Bulgarian prefer to save funds rather
than spend in a bleak economic environment, central bank data
showed (Presa, Sega, Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma).
($1 = 1.5025 Bulgarian levs)