SOFIA May 16 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria's anti-monopoly watchdog imposed a 140,000 levs
($98,200) fine on the Bulgarian unit of German retailer Metro
for misleading advertising. (Presa, Capital Daily)
-- Bulgaria registered a 39 percent increase in filings for
bankruptcy last year, a new survey from credit insurance company
Cofas showed. (Trud, Capital Daily)
-- Bulgarian Socialist party will get 20.5 percent of the
vote, followed by opposition GERB with 17.1 percent at the
pending vote for European parliament next Sunday, a new survey
by independent Mediana pollster showed. (Presa, Standart, Trud,
24 Chasa)
($1 = 1.4260 Bulgarian Levs)