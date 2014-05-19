SOFIA May 19 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- If European elections were held today, 17.9 percent of Bulgarians would vote for the ruling Socialists, versus 17.6 percent for the centre-right GERB party, a poll by Afis showed (Standart, Presa).

-- The water level of the Danube River near the town of Lom rose by 54 centimeters over the past 24 hours to 824 centimeters, causing the lowest sections of the port to get flooded (Trud, Standart, Presa).

-- Former Interior Minister Rumen Petkov was questioned at the Sofia Police Directorate on a vote-buying tip-off (Sega, Presa, Monitor).

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian economy will grow by 2 percent this year and by 3.5 percent in 2015, the Raiffeisen Bank's economists forecast.