SOFIA May 20 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria's Commission for Protection of Competition fined
Sofia's Toplofikatsiya heating utility 62,000 levs ($43,500) for
abuse of its dominant market position (Standart, Presa, Monitor,
24 Chasa).
DUMA - Some 39 percent of Bulgarians believe that the
country's EU membership has been beneficial while 22 percent
claim the opposite, according to a new poll presented at the
foreign ministry.
-- The level of the Bulgarian stretch of the Danube River
continues to rise and flooded a fishing village near Ruse (24
Chasa, Presa, Duma).
-- Bulgaria will welcome some nine million foreign tourists
annually by 2020, and their number is expected to reach 12
million in the following 10 years, Deputy Economy Minister
Branimir Botev said.
-- Levski Sofia and Lukoil Akademik will play in the
Bulgarian basketball league's final for a sixth successive time
(Meridian Match, Trud).
($1 = 1.4257 Bulgarian Levs)