-- Bulgaria's Commission for Protection of Competition fined Sofia's Toplofikatsiya heating utility 62,000 levs ($43,500) for abuse of its dominant market position (Standart, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa).

DUMA - Some 39 percent of Bulgarians believe that the country's EU membership has been beneficial while 22 percent claim the opposite, according to a new poll presented at the foreign ministry.

-- The level of the Bulgarian stretch of the Danube River continues to rise and flooded a fishing village near Ruse (24 Chasa, Presa, Duma).

-- Bulgaria will welcome some nine million foreign tourists annually by 2020, and their number is expected to reach 12 million in the following 10 years, Deputy Economy Minister Branimir Botev said.

-- Levski Sofia and Lukoil Akademik will play in the Bulgarian basketball league's final for a sixth successive time (Meridian Match, Trud). ($1 = 1.4257 Bulgarian Levs)